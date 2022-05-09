New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday as the U.S. battles fast-moving omicron lineages that were first detected in central New York.
The Democratic governor said she is feeling fine, but she must self-isolate during her infection.
“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week,” she tweeted. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”
The positive test on Mother’s Day comes after a rocky month for the governor.
Her lieutenant governor, Brian A. Benjamin, was arrested on bribery charges and resigned last month. A court rejected congressional maps drawn up by Democrats in Albany, and the governor had to contend with the fallout from a major shooting on a subway platform in Brooklyn.
The infection is also a reminder of the circulating virus and subvariants that have impacted central New York, in particular.
Daily U.S. cases have risen to about 70,000 per day, a 50% increase from two weeks ago, though hospitalizations are not rising quite as fast and have reached more than 18,000 — a 20% increase from 14 days prior but relatively low compared to the rest of the pandemic.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had to self-isolate around the time of the subway shooting because of his own bout of COVID-19.
