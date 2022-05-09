The White House said Monday that President Biden believes in the right to protest but does not condone violence amid concerns that the firestorm over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion will spiral out of control or pose threats to the justices and their families.

Mr. Biden “strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday.

The leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samual A. Alito Jr. would overturn the broad right to abortion established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and, if issued, shift responsibility for abortion laws to the states.

Mr. Biden faces twin pressures to support pro-choice allies in the wake of the leaked draft while hoping those outraged by the potential decision do not go too far as signs of raucous protest and vandalism begin to pour in.

The White House faced pressure during the last week to keep things in check, with conservatives saying it needed to address potentially violent protests directly.

Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-choice graffiti last week, while dozens of protesters demonstrated Saturday outside the homes of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The pro-life Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison suffered fire damage early Sunday after an unknown suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the building. Pro-choice graffiti was spray-painted on the exterior.

Some legal scholars have suggested protesting at the justices’ homes could also present legal trouble for the activists.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, also an attorney, tweeted that they could be arrested for breaking state laws against picketing outside a residence and for attempting to obstruct justice.

“Why won’t Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemn protesting at a Justice’s private residence? After all, it is a crime!” Ms. McEnany tweeted.

Ms. Psaki also rejected violence last week while supporting forms of peaceful protest.

“Our view here is that peaceful protests — there’s a long history in the United States in the country of that. And we’ve certainly encouraged people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level of violence,” she said.

• Valerie Richardson and Alex Swoyer contributed to this story.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.