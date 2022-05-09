America is running out of baby formula as strained supply chains and labor shortages amid concerns about inflation have delayed the replacement of inventory lost in two recalls at a contaminated manufacturing plant in Michigan.

About 40% of popular baby formula brands were sold out during the last week of April — up from 31% in early April and an average of 2% to 8% during the first half of 2021, according to retail data collection firm Datasembly, which tracked baby formula stock at more than 11,000 U.S. sellers.

Stock shortages began mounting in November, but the biggest shortages have appeared over the last two months, according to Datasembly.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration recalled Abbott Nutrition’s Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas after babies died from ingesting bacteria-laden products manufactured at the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

Economist Daniel Sutter said the Abbott Nutrition recalls have come at the worst time possible for the pandemic-strained U.S. economy, as baby formula companies have avoided hiring the workers needed to ramp up production because of the price increases that would ensue.

“Formula makers were already dealing with cost increases for the supplies used to make formula,” said Mr. Sutter, director of the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University in Alabama. “Trying to order more to ramp up production would have led to even higher prices.”

SEE ALSO: Virginia attorney general decries vandalism at Manassas pro-life clinic, to monitor probe

With companies eager to avoid the appearance of price-gouging, it’s impossible to predict the length of the shortage, which has emptied the shelves of half of all retail stores in some cities, the economist said.

That could prompt parents to stockpile baby formula in the way some people hoarded toilet paper during the pandemic, he added.

“Once shortages start appearing, people purchase more and stock up,” Mr. Sutter said. “The effort and stress of trying to get enough formula to feed a baby is the pain we are suffering because prices are not rising enough to clear markets.”

Datasembly has reported that Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington had out-of-stock rates above 40% during the week of April 3.

Metro areas in Des Moines, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and San Antonio, Texas, had out-of-stock rates of 50%, 55% and 56%, respectively, during that same period.

“The baby formula out-of-stock issue continues to be a major problem for the industry and we see no indication of improvement,” Ben Reich, the firm’s CEO, said in an email Monday.

According to media reports, some retailers have started keeping baby formula behind their checkout counters, requiring customers to ask for the products. Walgreens is limiting customers to four formula purchases per transaction, while CVS and Target have limits of three products, according to USA Today.

Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at financial service firm Tressis, said it’s hard to ramp up baby formula production due to the FDA’s tight control of production facilities and limits on supply.

“In an environment of high inflation and supply chain issues, this is a product that sees all the problems compounded as the ingredients are carefully selected and the production process does not allow for a rapid increase in output,” Mr. Lacalle said in an email.

Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Michigan remains closed, even though “no problems were found in the analysis of the facility and its output,” Mr. Lacalle added.

The FDA’s investigation of Abbott found four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in babies and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection, all of which resulted in hospitalizations.

Premature babies and infants with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to Cronobacter sakazakii, which causes a rare but often fatal infection of the blood and central nervous system. Symptoms include fever, poor feedings and low energy.

Babies with weak immune systems are vulnerable to Salmonella Newport, which can be deadly if it reaches the bloodstream. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

Parents running short on formula should avoid watering it down or “purchasing imported formula through online sales,” the agency said in a February press release.

“If your regular formula is not available, contact your child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices,” the FDA said.

The FDA’s investigation of Abbott’s metabolic and specialty formulas cites a need for “enhanced testing” that will keep the formula off shelves even longer.

Reached Monday for comment, Abbott responded by challenging the need to keep its Michigan plant shut during testing.

“Abbott tests products prior to distribution, and no Abbott formula distributed to consumers tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella,” the company said in an email. “Testing of retained products by Abbott and FDA for Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Salmonella all came back negative.”

The company is one of five key players in the U.S. infant nutrition market alongside Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson & Co. and the Kraft Heinz Co.

According to marketing data collection firm Statista, Abbott’s Similac Advance accounts by itself for 21.2% of the powdered baby formula market.

Dr. Steven Abrams, a pediatrician, recommends in an online Q&A that parents consider alternatives like borrowing a can or ordering domestic formula online during the shortage.

“For most babies, it is OK to switch to any available formula, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid based formula such as Elecare, Dr. Abrams writes in an article posted on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ website.

The academy recommends that parents keep a 10-day to two-week supply at home, but discourages making homemade formula with plant-based milk substitutes.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, called on federal officials Monday to come up with a plan for restocking the formula.

“The FDA needs to immediately step up, be transparent, explain how it will get production restarted, and give parents a timeline,” Mr. Cotton tweeted. “And the Biden Administration needs to take this seriously.”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.