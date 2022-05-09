JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were waving Nazi flags in front of Disney World on Saturday.

A video posted on the social media site TikTok showed the flag-wavers who were standing in front of the Disney entrance. The men were wearing masks. A third man wearing a mask yelled into a bullhorn.

Disney hasn’t responded to a request for a comment about the incident and it is not clear whether the display was in response to a new law that would end the theme park’s independent tax district, which allows it to operate autonomously.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the law last month, and it is slated to take effect in 2023. Mr. DeSantis sought to revoke the special tax district after Disney executives publicly denounced the governor’s Parental Rights in Education law that prohibits sex education or discussion of LGBTQ issues in public schools before the fourth grade.

Disney also vowed to fight to repeal the parental rights law.

A group of residents from the park’s surrounding counties are suing to block the law, claiming it will force taxpayers to assume Disney’s $1 billion debt. Mr. DeSantis said Disney will remain responsible for its debt, and taxpayers will not assume any of the park’s costs.

