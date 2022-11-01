President Biden reportedly lost his temper with Volodymyr Zelenskyy this summer over the Ukrainian president’s ingratitude for U.S. aid, according to a recent report.

The exchange took place during a phone call in June after Mr. Biden announced $1 billion for Ukrainian defense and humanitarian efforts. Instead of expressing his appreciation for the U.S. aid, Mr. Zelenskyy began rattling off more needs.

Biden then snapped at Mr. Zelenskyy, telling him that Americans were already being extremely generous.

Details about the exchange were first reported by NBC News.

Soon after the exchange, Mr. Zelenskyy released a video statement thanking the U.S. for its support. The U.S. has continued to send billions in aid since the exchange.

But the report comes amid questions over how long U.S. taxpayers’ unbridled support for the war effort will last. Congress has approved more than $60 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year.

Some Republicans are expressing skepticism about providing endless financial support for Kyiv, as Americans face rising economic uncertainty at home.

Last month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that Congress will not provide a “blank check” for Ukraine if the GOP wins the majority in this month’s midterm elections.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” the California Republican told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check.”

Mr. Biden chastised the GOP following Mr. McCarthy’s remarks, saying Republicans “don’t get it.”

“It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine,” he said. “It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious.”

The majority of GOP lawmakers still support funding Ukraine, despite 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voting against a $40 billion aid package in May.

