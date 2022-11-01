Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee predicted Tuesday that Republicans will win “a blowout” victory in the midterm elections, but warned they must use their majority status next year to hold Democrats accountable.

“All the signs point to Republicans having the best night of their history in a midterm,” Mr. Huckabee told Washington Times Commentary Editor Kelly Sadler and Washington Times Online Opinion Editor Cheryl Chumley in a livestream “Countdown to the Midterms” discussion. “I truly believe it’s going to be historic.”

The conservative former governor said Democrats “don’t have a message” amid high inflation and surging crime in many cities.

“They’ve got nothing,” Mr. Huckabee said. “Even hard-core Democrats … are thinking the Republicans couldn’t do worse than these guys. Let’s give them a shot.”

If the GOP wins control of the House and Senate as he expects, Mr. Huckabee said, “Republicans have got to deliver.” He said conservative voters still remember Republicans squandering their majority after winning the 2010 midterms in a landslide.

“If they pull that stunt again … I think you’ll see a lot of people abandon them,” Mr. Huckabee said. “They’ve got to have a strong stomach for holding Democrats accountable. What did the Department of Justice and the FBI actually know about the Russia hoax? Who was involved who lied? Who committed felonies, by falsifying information that went to a FISA court [for surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016]? How much money did Hunter Biden get from the Chinese? And by the way, how much of it went to the big guy, Joe, himself? These are questions that they’re going to have to answer and get answers to. And if they don’t, then a pox on all their houses. They’ve got to stand and deliver this time.”

