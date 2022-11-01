Hyundai is recalling over 44,000 2018 Santa Fe sport-utility vehicles due to reported malfunctions in the anti-lock braking system that can cause electrical fires.

Owners are urged to park outside and away from homes and structures until their vehicle is repaired. The electric short that causes the fire can occur while the car is driving or parked.

This latest recall is for the same defect that saw other 2016-2018 Santa Fe vehicles recalled earlier in 2022.

Four fires have been associated with the defect in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its announcement of the recall on Tuesday.

“The remedy ABS multi-fuse is rated at a lower amperage to effectively limit the operating current of the ABS module,” the recall report reads.

The new recall applies to 44,396 vehicles manufactured between May 1, 2017, and May 10, 2018, at the Kia Georgia plant, according to the recall report.

Consumers will be able to have their anti-lock braking system (ABS) repaired free of charge. The Hyundai recall number is 237.

Notification letters will be sent out on Dec. 26, according to NHTSA.

