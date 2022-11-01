A judge has dismissed former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ lawsuit against the House select committee on Jan. 6, saying the panel is protected by a part of the Constitution that shields its legislative activities.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said the speech and debate clause allowed the committee to issue a subpoena to Mr. Meadows — who had a front-row seat at the White House on the day of the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack — without fear of legal blowback.

“At the time it issued the subpoena to Meadows, the select committee had evidence that Meadows was in contact with President Trump on January 6th and participated in efforts to challenge the election results,” Judge Nichols wrote. “Meadows is therefore a proper subject of the select committee’s investigation, and the court cannot say that the committee’s demands for his testimony, documents, and cell phone records are irrelevant to its investigative task.”

Mr. Meadows can appeal the ruling, which might allow him to run out the clock.

House Republicans are set to dissolve the committee if they retake the majority in November’s midterm elections — something that is likely to occur.

Mr. Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, told Politico they would “review the decision carefully and consider any further steps that may be appropriate.’’

The Jan. 6 panel says it needs to hear from Mr. Meadows because he was with former President Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol attack and participated in efforts to question the 2020 election results, including a call with Georgia officials in which Mr. Trump asked state officials to “find” enough votes for him to win the state.

