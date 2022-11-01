Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told The Washington Times on Tuesday that voters’ anger at President Biden’s inability to control inflation and the southern border will help propel her to victory next week.

“Every state’s dealing with inflation, ‘Biden-flation,’” Ms. Lake said. “He’s been so incompetent, he’s working to drive our country into the ground, so we’re struggling with that here in Arizona.”

In addition to proposals for cutting taxes on groceries and rent, the Republican candidate said she plans to “secure the border” with Mexico, due largely to a massive influx of deadly fentanyl.

“Our border is a huge issue here,” she said. “A wide-open border in Arizona means that fentanyl is pouring into every single state, killing young people. The state is going to take back control of our border in Arizona, and restore law and order, and protect our citizens.”

Her comments came during a livestream “Countdown to the Midterms” discussion hosted by Washington Times Commentary Editor Kelly Sadler and Washington Times Online Opinion Editor Cheryl Chumley.

Ms. Lake, a former broadcast journalist, is leading Democratic rival Katie Hobbs by 3.2 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. She has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, which she called “huge.”

Asked whether she is considering a slot as Mr. Trump’s running mate if he enters the 2024 presidential race, Ms. Lake said the notion is being fanned by the liberal media.

“I’ve never had that discussion with President Trump,” Ms. Lake said. “I am solely focused on the state that I love, Arizona. And my answer to the fake news is, not only am I going to be governor, I’m going to be governor for two terms. And I’m going to make your life miserable in the fake news for eight years. So get used to it.”

