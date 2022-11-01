Metro’s extended Silver Line will open on Nov. 15 to connect service to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County in Virginia for the first time.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said that the extended Silver Line will add six new stations — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.

The station at Dulles Airport has an underground tunnel that allows passengers to walk to baggage claim in less than five minutes, according to WMATA.

The transit agency still has a few kinks to iron out with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the independent commission that oversees the WMATA’s safety procedures.

“Metro continues to work on a short list of items that we are coordinating daily with the WMSC,” Metro officials said. “We appreciate their collaboration and expect to finalize safety certification before we open for passenger service.”

The completion signals the end of new construction that began in 2009 on the 23-mile Silver Line. The first batch of new stations went from the McLean to Wiehle-Reston East when it opened in 2014.

A majority of the Silver Line shares stations with the Orange and Blue Lines, running from Largo Town Center in Maryland to the East Falls Church station in Virginia before it makes unique stops that were added during the extension project.

