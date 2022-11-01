Former Vice President Mike Pence proclaimed his loyalty to former President Donald Trump, while chronicling his time as his No. 2 in a video promoting his new book.

Mr. Pence described the role of a vice president as being to serve the president and advance the president’s agenda, noting his “active” role taking on the job under Mr. Trump.

“For me though, it was always about carrying the message of an administration that was led by the President of the United States. I was always loyal to President Donald Trump. He was my president and he was my friend. Throughout our four years together, we worked closely together. We forged a close, personal relationship that in the end came on difficult times,” Mr. Pence said.

The video, promoting Mr. Pence’s book “So Help Me God,” was released by his publisher Simon & Schuster in collaboration with his team.

The book will be available on Nov. 15.

Mr. Pence said his book highlights the partnership between he and Mr. Trump and how they worked to advance the administration’s agenda.

SEE ALSO: Supreme Court halts disclosure of Trump’s tax returns

It will also deep dive into Mr. Pence’s upbringing and his time serving as a U.S. representative and the governor of Indiana, and zero in on how he used his Christian faith to navigate public life.

Mr. Pence has been active on the campaign trail, stumping for candidates and has made appearances in early-voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa in recent months.

The former vice president has sought to brand his agenda as one that balances Mr. Trump’s “America First” policies with Ronald Reagan-era conservatism, as he potentially eyes a 2024 bid for the White House.

In an early excerpt of his book published in Axios, Mr. Pence said he regretted Mr. Trump’s decision to put Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of his legal strategy for contesting election results, tying it to the 2021 Capitol riot.

“The seeds were being sown for a tragic day in January,” Mr. Pence wrote.

Mr. Pence’s most notable break with Mr. Trump came when he certified the Electoral College vote for President Biden, despite pressure from the former president to overturn them in his favor.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.