Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin of New York is benefiting from supporters of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who are abandoning Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, a prominent pollster told The Washington Times.

Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster of the Trafalgar Group, said the firm’s polling has found a significant number of Cuomo supporters “who are very upset” that Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, was ousted last year in a sexual harassment scandal and are now planning to vote for Mr. Zeldin.

His comments came Tuesday during a subscriber-only livestream “Countdown to the Midterms” discussion hosted by The Times Commentary Editor Kelly Sadler and Washington Times Online Opinion Editor Cheryl Chumley.

“There are a lot of Cuomo voters who make up the Zeldin coalition,” Mr. Cahaly said. “I don’t think Lee Zeldin minds having those people on his side.”

The latest Trafalgar poll on the race, taken from Thursday to Monday, shows Mr. Zeldin leading with 48.4% to 47.6% for Ms. Hochul. The survey found that 4% of respondents were undecided.

