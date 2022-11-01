It was one of the United Nations’ sharpest, most sweeping rebukes in recent history. Led by the U.S. and its allies, 143 countries on Oct. 12 voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraw all of his troops from Ukrainian territory.

Just five countries — Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria — voted against the measure, while nearly three dozen abstained. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the vote as a “remarkable” demonstration of international unity against Russian military aggression.

But the diplomatic triumph in New York carried little real weight and has had virtually no impact on events on the ground, as Ukrainian citizens are still bearing the brunt of brutal Russian attacks aimed at knocking out electricity and clean water systems ahead of the winter season. It’s a familiar pattern: Repeated attempts by the world body to play a bigger role in stopping Europe’s biggest, deadliest ground war since its founding in 1945 have also come up short.

Two weeks earlier, the 15-member U.N. Security Council considered a more substantive, binding measure forcing Moscow to abandon its war in Ukraine. Russia, one of the Council’s five permanent members, vetoed that resolution, effectively killing it.

The two votes encapsulated both the U.N.’s power as a global forum and the hard limits on its ability to truly influence 21st-century conflicts, especially those involving the world’s most powerful militaries. Indeed, analysts say that the idea of the U.N. as an international body capable of halting major wars — one of the foundational concepts behind its founding just months after the end of World War II — isn’t applicable today.

“It was unrealistic to think the U.N. would have the clout and the leverage to actually make something happen, in terms of something big — a war, World War 3, or what we’re seeing now with Ukraine and Russia,” said Jim Townsend, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy during the Obama administration. “There is always the potential that the U.N. could help, but usually when the big guys are out bumping into each other, the U.N. isn’t going to do anything except clean up the battlefield afterwards.”

The ability of the major powers to veto binding U.N . Security Council resolutions may be the most glaring roadblock, but it certainly isn’t the only one. New economic and geopolitical realities of the 21st century have also made it much more complicated to gain consensus among the 15 Security Council members when it comes to matters of war and peace.

While Russia was the only country to vote against the binding October resolution, four other nations abstained, including permanent council member China. The other three permanent members — the U.S., Britain and France — voted “yes.”

Brazil, Gabon and India, each of which are serving two-year terms as non-permanent members of the council, also abstained from the vote. The measure called for the withdrawal of Russian troops and condemned Russia’s claimed “annexation” of four eastern Ukrainian provinces, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as antithetical to the organization’s core rules and values.

“Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN charter,” Mr. Guterres said ahead of the vote.

The U.N. hasn’t halted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — or even emerged as the leading honest broker to help the two sides negotiate a cease-fire — but it has played a crucial role in managing some of the fallout. U.N relief agencies, for example, have spearheaded massive humanitarian aid initiatives for Ukrainian citizens at home and for refugees forced to flee the country. Since the start of the war on Feb. 24, the world body says it has given food and financial aid to more than 8 million people.

The limits of the U.N.’s sway were on display again when the U.S. and its allies asked the world body to intervene over reports that Iran was supplying Russian with attack drones being used in attacks on Ukrainian cities, citing a 2015 resolution on Iran’s missile programs that U.N. was supposed to enforce.

But Russian diplomats warned Mr. Guterres and his staff that they would have to rethink ” their cooperation if the U.N. did not “abstain from engaging in any illegitimate investigation.”

“Otherwise,” Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters last month, “we will have to reassess our collaboration with them, which is hardly in anyone’s interests. We do not want to do it, but there will be no other choice.”

In their most substantive achievements, U.N. leaders helped broker a July deal to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports amid rising global food costs, while inspectors with the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have spent months trying to defuse a tense standoff at Ukraine’s embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Both of those instances could be considered success stories for the U.N. and its role in Ukraine, but they also have cast a spotlight on the real-world limits to the organization’s power. Over the weekend, the Kremlin said it was pulling out of the grain deal, sparking fears that Russian troops would reimpose a Black Sea blockade to stop Ukrainian exports.

So far, Russia has not reimposed that blockade. But the announcement itself carried major ramifications.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, said global prices for wheat have increased by 5% since Russia’s announcement

“Millions in Africa and Asia will face malnutrition and hunger because of Moscow’s cruelty,” Mr. Nikolenko said on Twitter. “Ukraine wants to continue grain exports to those in need. Don’t let Russia starve the world.”

At the Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been under Russian military control since the early days of the war, IAEA inspectors spent weeks negotiating with Russian troops before they were allowed inside the facility. The IAEA’s urgent calls for a safe zone around the power plant, which is the largest nuclear facility in Europe, have gone unheeded by the Russians and the situation around the giant plant remains unsettled.

Calls for change

The Russia-Ukraine war is accelerating calls for major structural changes inside the Security Council, with heads of state and even Pope Francis publicly urging the body to overhaul the way it does business. In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia should lose its status as a permanent member of the Security Council and forfeit the veto power that comes along with it.

“So long as the aggressor is a party to decision-making in the international organizations, he must be isolated from them – at least until aggression lasts,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto — if it is a member of the U.N. Security Council, in order to punish the aggressor within the institutions.”

In a new book released this month, Pope Francis also called for changes to the U.N. Security Council, suggesting it is no longer able to handle the “new realities” of the 21st century, according to media excerpts of the book.

Indeed, the Biden administration also has taken the position that the U.N.’s core mission must remain the prevention of major wars, and that Russia’s unchecked invasion undercuts that mission. U.S. officials are now pledging to use America’s veto powers sparingly — and encouraging its fellow permanent members to follow suit.

“Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged. If the United Nations has any purpose, it is to prevent war, it is to condemn war, to stop war,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a March speech at the UN.

“That is our job here today. It is the job you were sent here to do — not just by your capitals, but by all of humanity,” she said.

In a speech this spring in San Francisco, Ms. Thomas-Greenfield outlined some specific changes Washington now supported to make the Security Council more effective and relevant.

“We should not defend an unsustainable and outdated status quo. Instead, we must demonstrate flexibility and willingness to compromise in the name of greater credibility and legitimacy,” she said then, saying the U.S. planned to exercise its veto powers only in “rare, extraordinary situations.”

“Any permanent member that exercises the veto to defend its own acts of aggression,” she added, “loses moral authority and should be held accountable.”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the UJ.N.did make some modest reforms, including new rules that require a

Security Council member to publicly defend why it vetoed a particular measure.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya did just that on Sept. 30, defending the Kremlin’s decision to torpedo a resolution condemning the annexation of Ukrainian provinces. Those provinces, he said, welcomed a Russian takeover.

“The residents of these regions do not want to return to Ukraine. They have made an informed and free choice, in favor of our country,” he said.

Amid the deadlocks over the U.N.’s role in Ukraine, broader U.N. reform ideas have gained steam, including support for increasing the number of permanent Security Council members. One of the most common reform proposals would add Brazil, Germany, India, South Korea and South Africa as permanent members, greatly increasing representation on the panel from different corners of the globe.

But such a move wouldn’t impede the ability of Russia, China or other current permanent Council members from wielding their veto power and blocking measures supported by an overwhelming majority of countries. To do that, more sweeping reforms would be needed.

France has put forward one such idea. Under the French proposal, permanent Security Council members could not use their veto power “when a situation of mass atrocity is observed, such as in the cases of genocidal crimes, crimes against humanity and large scale war crimes.” Such a situation would, in theory, apply to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Other proposals include the creation of a veto override, whereby a supermajority — at least two-thirds of member countries — could overcome a veto by any permanent member.

Each of those proposals face serious hurdles. They would require changes to the organization’s founding charter, meaning the five permanent Security Council members would have to approve them. That reality, some analysts say, underscores the inherent flaws in the U.N. structure that could prevent more comprehensive reforms.

“The aggressor is the Russians and they’re in the Security Council,” Mr. Townsend said. “It’s like having a police board of safety and on that board is a robber. That’s a problem.”

• Mike Glenn contributed to this story, which is based in part on wire service reports.

