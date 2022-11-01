Sen. Michael Bennet enjoys a 7-percentage-point lead over Joe O’Dea and is buoyed by women voters, although the Republican challenger has gained support faster than the Democratic incumbent since September as the GOP eyes a big upset on Election Day.

Mr. Bennet, first appointed to the Senate in 2009, is seeking a third full term.

The senator leads Mr. O’Dea, a centrist Republican and construction businessman, 49% to 42% with a week to go until Election Day, an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey said Tuesday.

Men are split between the candidates, but women break for Mr. Bennet 53% to 39%, buoying his chances of reelection.

Roughly 5% of voters remain undecided. Pollsters said Mr. O’Dea has gained 6 percentage points since September, compared to a 3-point gain for Mr. Bennet.

Mr. O’Dea has been the center of attention of late because of his momentum and a rift between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican and potential 2024 presidential contender.

Mr. O’Dea spoke favorably about Mr. DeSantis and said he would actively campaign against Mr. Trump in 2024, prompting a rebuke from the former president on his Truth Social platform.

The Florida governor then recorded a robocall for Mr. O’Dea, prompting Mr. Trump to weigh in again, calling Mr. DeSantis’ move “A BIG MISTAKE!”

Also in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis enjoys a 14-point lead over Republican Heidi Ganahl, 54%-40%, the Emerson poll said.

Mr. Polis, a former congressman, is seeking a second term as governor.

The Emerson poll was conducted Oct. 26-29 among 1,000 very likely voters. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

