Pilots for United Airlines voted to reject a tentative agreement between their Air Line Pilots Association-affiliated union and the air carrier Tuesday.

The agreement would have raised pilot salaries by 14.5%. A record 9,980 people voted, out of 14,000 eligible pilots, and 94% of voting pilots rejected the new agreement, according to the United Master Executive Council.

“It is vital United management recognizes that an industry-leading contract is required to hire, train and retain the best pilots in the world,” United Master Executive Council Chair Capt. Mike Hamilton said.

The union has called on United Airlines to return to the negotiating table.

“Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach … In the face of continued management delays, the United pilots will immediately begin a series of informational picketing events to bring the company back to the bargaining table to finalize an agreement,” the United Master Executive Council wrote in a statement.

United Airlines has not yet responded to a request for comment.

