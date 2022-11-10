PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States.

Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States.

The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.

Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson was another contender, having quit the Democratic Party to run as an unaffiliated candidate after getting enough signatures to land on the ballot.

Kotek succeeds Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat who couldn’t run again because of term limits.