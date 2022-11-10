Multiple major Hollywood studios are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine mandates as concern over the coronavirus recedes nationwide.

Netflix, Paramount and Disney have each relaxed their vaccine requirements for cast and crew, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix is dropping the requirement for all new and returning shows, while Paramount has used a similar approach for certain productions since February.

For Disney, TV shows such as “9-1-1” and other productions won’t need to require their teams to have received the vaccine, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The mandates originally came about in July 2021 from a Return to Work agreement between the studios and workers union SAG-AFTRA.

Union president and actress Fran Drescher celebrated Disney’s decision in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.

“We as a nation must be very careful that fear does not turn into fascism,” Ms. Drescher, who is vaccinated, said Saturday. “When equal citizens stop being equal, when cards must be presented to identify whether you are included or excluded, we stand at a tipping point of an America I no longer recognize.”

The return-to-work agreement was revised last month where the strict, self-imposed COVID protocols Hollywood had adopted would only go into effect if positive cases on set translated into hospitalizations, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However, individual employers still have the option of adhering to tighter protocols if they see fit.

