A Tesla driver has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a June 2021 crash that killed an 18-year-old passenger.

According to authorities, Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, crashed his Tesla electric vehicle into an assisted living facility in Brooklyn at 100 mph after failing to negotiate a 90-degree turn.

The car crashed into two dumpsters and flew through the air for at least 40 feet before smashing into a wall.

Passenger Jack Levy was taken to the hospital as soon as authorities arrived at the scene of the crash, but died the next day of head trauma.

The crash occurred just a day after Levy had graduated from high school.

The charges against the driver, announced Wednesday by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, took a distinctly emotional tone, pointing out that the victim “had his entire life ahead of him.”

“My office will continue to fully investigate cases of vehicular violence and prosecute drivers who break the law on our roadways and endanger our communities,” he said.

Mr. Mikhaylov is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if convicted.

