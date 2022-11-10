As Veterans Day approaches, figures like Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are speaking up on the debt the country owes to those who serve in uniform.

“Veterans are the keepers of the national ethos in so many ways,” Mr. McDonough told a VA town hall meeting focusing heavily on veterans’ health issues this week.

But for those who serve alongside those who serve in uniform, veterans groups say, a problem that limits the attraction and feasibility of a military career continues to bedevil the system.

Advocates for military families say unemployment and underemployment remain major concerns for military spouses and directly affect their financial stability. For the past decade, men and women married to military personnel have had an unemployment rate of about 22%, making them part of one of the highest unemployed demographics in the U.S.

Surveys have shown that an overwhelming percentage of military families believe the unique nature of life in the armed forces — especially frequent moves — affects a spouse’s ability to find jobs at their experience or education level. Most agree or strongly agree that military service negatively affects their own careers.

“The role of a military spouse is far too often unsung,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes, which seeks to connect the military community to U.S. businesses. “With an unemployment rate that is two to our times higher than that of their civilian counterparts, military spouses are one of the most unemployed and underemployed sectors of the job force.”

Hiring Our Heroes recently conducted a survey in collaboration with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families and First Command Financial Services, Inc. to study the costs of military spouse unemployment.

Some of the findings are sobering: Many military families find themselves unable to save for retirement. More than half of the spouses are unable to fully vest in employer-sponsored retirement benefit programs. Those unable to work full-time doubt their ability to maintain a standard of living during retirement compared to those who never stopped working full-time, according to the survey.

“These results show the financial impact of military spouse unemployment is cumulative rather than temporary, impacting the ability to save for retirement over time,” said Deborah Bradbard, a senior research associate at Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

The Pentagon says it is a department priority to reduce a longstanding complaint for military families, who typically must make several across state lines and even abroad in the course of a career: the burden associated with the occupational licensing. According to the Defense Department, more than 30% of military spouses in the labor force are required to be fully licensed and almost 20% said they’ve had challenges maintaining their licenses when duty takes them to a new state or jurisdiction.

“With military spouses, the main issue is that licenses don’t transfer easily across state lines,” said Shoshana Weissmann, an analyst who works on occupational licensing reform for R Street, a Washington, D.C. public policy think tank.

“What you need is for licenses to transfer quickly. But there’s another problem — not every state licenses everything,” she said.

Some spouses find themselves working in a career field with loose regulations in one state only to face more stringent licensing requirements after a transfer to a new duty station across the country. Getting states to harmonize licensing standards or honor the vocational license of a military spouse after a move has proven difficult.

“This has to be up to the states now and getting them interested,” Ms. Weissmann said. “They just don’t understand how much this affects people. It’s a small amount of the population, but it matters.”

Mr. Austin recently told Pentagon officials to accelerate the development of interstate licensing “compacts” and to increase the use of noncompetitive, direct-hiring authorities for military spouses.

“Military spouses provide the strong foundation upon which their loved ones in uniform stand — and our communities and our nation rely on their resilience. We owe them our energetic, unwavering support,” Mr. Austin wrote in a recent memo.

The problem is not new.

In 2011, the Defense Department established the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) to link family members with potential employers. More than 600 companies have signed up to recruit and retain military spouses and Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, says the program has helped connect more than 250,000 military spouses to employment opportunities across all industry sectors in little more than a decade.

The North American division of SPS, an international document management company, is one of the employers that signed up with MSEP.

“We find that military spouses are a good fit as service professionals supporting SPS clients,” said Don Moscatiello, CEO of the company’s North American operation. “We thank our service members and their spouses for the service and sacrifice, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with MSEP.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.