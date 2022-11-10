Iran says it has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile that is capable of penetrating an enemy nation’s anti-missile system.

On Thursday, Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told reporters the hypersonic system is a “great generational leap” in the development of missile technology.

“I don’t think any technology would be found for 10 years capable of countering it,” Gen. Hajizadeh said, according to Iran’s official FARS news agency.

A hypersonic missile can fly more than five times the speed of sound and at lower altitudes than conventional missiles. They are also maneuverable, making them harder to track for air defense units.

The U.S. and other countries are pursuing the development of hypersonic missile systems. Russia says it has deployed hypersonic missiles multiple times in Ukraine.

Iran’s announcement comes after Tehran has been accused of shipping drones to Russia to assist Moscow in its faltering invasion of its smaller neighbor.

“The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes,” the FARS news agency said.

