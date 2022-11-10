A Mexican national was indicted for smuggling more than 70 pounds of fentanyl pills across the U.S. southern border, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said Edwin Francisco Cubillas, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and importation of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico late last month.

He was apprehended at the San Luis, Arizona, port of entry after border officials found 16 packages of fentanyl pills hidden inside Mr. Cubillas’ car.

If convicted, Mr. Cadillas faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine for each offense.

