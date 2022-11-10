Former President Donald Trump has steered the Republican Party’s ship for six years but now prominent GOP players are ready to throw him overboard.

Their complaint: He ran the party ashore instead of steering them atop a red wave in the midterms.

Mr. Trump’s hand-picked candidates fared disastrously in key races, from Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, who ceded a GOP Senate seat into the Democratic column, to a House race in Michigan, where a Republican congressman who voted to impeach Mr. Trump lost his primary to a pro-Trump candidate — only for that man to lose to a Democrat on Tuesday.

“Never forget. Trump picked sure losers in winnable races. He picked weak candidates in otherwise slam dunk races requiring the party to spend tons of money we’d rather spend elsewhere,” tweeted Gregg Nunziata, a former aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican. “Speaking of money, he hoovered up tens of millions and barely spent a dime to help Rs.”

Mr. Trump’s former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said Mr. Trump should delay his Nov. 15 presidential-bid announcement until after the Dec. 6 runoff for a Senate seat in Georgia. She also said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be welcomed in Georgia instead of Mr. Trump — an eyebrow-raising comment from the former Trump aide.

The Georgia runoff could determine whether Mr. Trump stays in good graces or is left behind by top Republicans. Mr. Trump’s grievances over his 2020 defeat were blamed for twin Senate losses in Georgia in January 2021 that handed the Senate to the Democrats.

Now, Mr. Trump’s preferred candidate, Herschel Walker, could be the key to whether the GOP unseats Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. A Walker victory would let Mr. Trump claim some role in retaking the Senate.

For now, the reviews are withering.

The New York Post, one of Mr. Trump’s favorite papers in his native city, portrayed the ex-president as Humpty Dumpty on its Thursday cover.

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall — can all the GOP’s men put the party back together again?” the headline asked.

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he was “very disappointed” to see his seat forfeited to Democratic Sen.-elect John Fetterman.

“Last night across the country was a terrible night for Donald Trump, and an excellent night for Governor DeSantis. The more MAGA a candidate was, the more they tended to underperform even in their own states,” Mr. Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t think there’s a discrete moment where the party breaks with Trump in one fell swoop. I think Donald Trump’s influence gradually but steadily declines, and I think it accelerates after the debacle that he’s responsible for to some degree.”

For his part, Mr. Trump has called the GOP’s performance “somewhat disappointing” but refused to shoulder the blame.

“While in certain ways, yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Who has ever done better than that?”

Many of his wins, however, were in deep-red places where the outcome wasn’t in doubt.

Mr. Trump faulted some of the candidates who aligned themselves with his brand, saying they weren’t committed enough. He singled out Don Bolduc, who lost to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire for backing off claims the 2020 election was stolen from Mr. Trump.

“Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Lesson Learned!!”

Yet for months, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders warned about inferior candidates falling short in races the GOP should have been able to win.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who famously endorsed Mr. Trump after dropping out of the 2016 GOP presidential primary, said Tuesday’s results underscored the ex-president’s tendency to put himself before all else.

“Again, it shows that his political instincts are not about the party, they’re not about the country, they’re about him,” Mr. Christie told ABC News. “There’s one litmus test. If you say the 2020 election was stolen, I’m with you, and if you don’t, I’m not and your qualifications or your ability to win don’t enter the evaluation.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.