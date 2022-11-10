A new survey finds that Americans have “significantly higher confidence” in military veterans than in Congress or the Supreme Court to do the right thing for the nation.

Pollster Morning Consult and the nonprofit More in Common reported Thursday that 86% of adults from all political backgrounds have some or a great deal of confidence in veterans. By comparison, 45% expressed the same trust in Congress and 55% in the nation’s highest court.

Dan Vallone, executive director of More in Common U.S., said Americans perceive the motivations of veterans differently from those of federal officials.

“With Congress, for example, many Americans feel the motivation is to serve special interests as opposed to the common good,” Mr. Vallone said in an email. “Our report shows that Americans see veterans as more patriotic relative to other Americans, which suggests they feel veterans are more strongly motivated to serve the national interest.”

The survey found confidence in veterans and the conservative-led Supreme Court higher among Republicans than independents and Democrats. And Democrats were more likely to trust Congress, which their party currently controls, than Republicans and independents.

More in Common and Morning Consult surveyed 2,004 U.S. adults online from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, adding 500 veterans. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

