DENVER — The political future of one of the GOP’s firebrands was still up in the air Thursday, as Rep. Lauren Boebert remained locked in a too-close-to-call contest with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

With 99% of the vote reported, Mr. Frisch led by a scant 64 votes, an indication that the race could be headed to an automatic recount under Colorado election rules, which require a second count in contests separated by less than one-half of 1%.

The candidates were each at 50% as of Thursday morning. Mr. Frisch had 156,746 votes and Ms. Boebert had 156,682, according to The Associated Press.

Candidates may also request and pay for a recount, but there may still be more ballots to tally in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which runs from the rural Western Slope to Southern Colorado.

County elections offices accept overseas and military ballots postmarked on or before Election Day as long as they are received by the eighth day after the election. Any provisional ballots must be evaluated to determine the voter’s eligibility.

In addition, voters have up to eight days to “cure” ballots that were rejected for reasons such as signature discrepancies under the Colorado secretary of state’s 2020 program TXT2Cure.

Mr. Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member who ran as a moderate, urged voters who received rejection letters to try to fix them by texting “Colorado” to 28683.

“As expected, this thing is coming down to the wire. Thank you for sticking with us! We’re feeling good & going to make sure every valid ballot counts,” he tweeted late Wednesday. “But we need resources to get the ballots cured, get us through to the end, and defeat Lauren Boebert.”

Ms. Boebert broke her two-day silence on Twitter Thursday by tweeting “Good morning! Jesus is Lord,” and posting an election-related meme with the caption “C’mon Do Something!”

Matt Crane, executive director of the nonpartisan Colorado County Clerks Association, told the Colorado Sun that county clerks are following the rules and assured voters that “nothing nefarious” is occurring.

“Everything that’s happening now is happening according to law,” Mr. Crane said. “There’s nothing nefarious happening. It’s a very methodical process. There are election judges involved from both parties at every possible step. There are watchers overseeing everything going on right now. It’s very transparent. Things are happening exactly how they should be happening.”

The outcome of the state’s newly added 8th Congressional District race was also unknown as of Thursday morning. With 91% of the vote reported, Democrat Yadira Caraveo led Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer 48.3% to 47.9%.

