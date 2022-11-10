Several writers at NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” plan to boycott Dave Chappelle’s upcoming hosting slot, insiders told the New York Post’s Page Six.

According to the report, several writers are going to “sit out” the comedy show while “none of the actors are boycotting.”

Mr. Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special “The Closer” drew significant criticism for its transphobic content, causing workers at the streaming service to stage a walkout in protest.

While none of the “SNL” writers have come out publicly against Mr. Chappelle’s hosting, staff writer Celest Yim seemed to imply her distaste for the comedian in an Instagram post. The post featured a picture of the staff on the job with the caption: “I’m trans and nonbinary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

“SNL” added its first publicly nonbinary actor, Molly Kearney, in September who has yet to comment on the show. Nonbinary relates to people who don’t want to be identified as male or female.

In spite of the blowback, Mr. Chappelle has maintained strong support with comedians and routinely sells out shows.

The tone in the “SNL” creative room has been supportive, Mr. Chappell’s representative told Page Six. “The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it. … Dave is looking to have some fun.”

Mr. Chappelle is scheduled to host “SNL” this Saturday with musical guest Black Star.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.