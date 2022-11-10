The residue from Hurricane Nicole is casting a cloud over Tiffany Trump’s planned wedding festivities in Florida this upcoming weekend, according to a report.

Ms. Trump is “flipping out” that the now-tropical storm could throw off her Saturday nuptials at Mar-a-Lago with billionaire heir Michael Boulos, according to the New York Post.

The resort closed Wednesday and sent staff home. It’s expected to reopen Friday evening in time for the couple’s welcome dinner.

“Tiffany is still there,” a source told the Post. “Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events [Wednesday] and canceled a golf outing for [Thursday.] Everyone is stuck inside.”

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall just south of Vero Beach — 80 miles north of Palm Beach, home of the Mar-a-Lago resort — around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Palm Beach will have to endure tropical storm conditions throughout Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, but those should ease up through Friday and Saturday.

The upscale resort, which serves as the home of former President Donald Trump, is expecting 500 wedding guests for Ms. Trump, 29, and Mr. Boulos, 25.

Many of those guests are coming from abroad, which became complicated when Palm Beach International Airport shut down in anticipation of the hurricane. It reopened at 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there,” a source told the Post.

Ms. Trump is the only child from Mr. Trump’s former marriage to Marla Maples.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.