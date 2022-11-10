Twitter’s chief information security officer is leaving the company, as new owner Elon Musk experiments with changes on how the platform signals the authenticity and authority of its users.

Lea Kissner said Thursday the exit from the social media company comes without a plan for precisely what comes next.

“I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter,” the departing executive tweeted. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I’m so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we’ve done.”

Lea Kissner is not the only Twitter executive reportedly heading for the exit. Twitter’s chief privacy officer and its chief compliance officer also have left the company, according to reports.

The prominent departures come as Mr. Musk makes rapid changes to how Twitter verifies its users and how the employees work.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has overhauled the process for holding Twitter’s blue checkmark and is working to impose an $8 monthly fee to obtain the verification symbol, making it available to a wider range of potential users.

Twitter momentarily applied an additional “official” label on some verified accounts on Wednesday before Mr. Musk said he scrapped the label.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” Mr. Musk tweeted. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Twitter is still working to prevent people from impersonating others with varying degrees of success.

When a Twitter user told Mr. Musk on Thursday that a verified account of video game character Mario was making an obscene gesture and someone impersonating President Biden was talking about performing a sexual act on himself, Mr. Musk replied with laughing emojis.

Mr. Musk also has sought to end remote work at Twitter and emailed employees on Wednesday to tell them he expects them to be in the office for 40 hours per week, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

