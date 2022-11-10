A homeowner in Oakton in Fairfax County shot and killed a rock-wielding intruder in self-defense just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The interaction between the two men began outside on the homeowner’s property.

At some point in the physical altercation between the two, the homeowner went inside to retrieve a firearm. The victim followed, hefting a large landscaping rock as he entered the house. The homeowner then shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re fortunate nobody else was injured by this incident. … It’s still a very, very active investigation. But preliminarily, we are investigating this as a self-defense, fatal shooting,” said 2nd Lt. James Curry of the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department in a press conference at the scene.

The victim had not been identified, and as such the exact chronology of events and the victim’s reason for being at the property were not known to investigators. Preliminarily, they did not believe the two men knew each other.

“Hopefully, when we can positively identify this individual, we can maybe start putting some puzzle pieces together as far as, why was he in this area? Why was he at this home?” Lt. Curry said.

The homeowner, also unnamed, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. His wife, two children and an unrelated adult who lives at the home were inside at the time of the intrusion and were not injured.

