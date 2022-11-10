A woman was permanently banned from the University of Kentucky and is facing assault charges after video surfaced over the weekend of her berating a Black student employee with racial slurs.

University President Eli Capilouto announced Sophie Rosing’s permanent ban from the university on Wednesday — meaning she can no longer re-enroll as a student or enter campus grounds. Mr. Capilouto had previously suspended her on an interim basis Sunday.

The school is continuing to investigate the incident and could file additional charges against Ms. Rosing, who is White.

The Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney has already charged Ms. Rosing with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, according to CNN.

“As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” Mr. Capilouto said in his Wednesday update. “The processes we have in place are essential.”

Video of the ugly incident came to light Sunday morning and shows Ms. Rosing hurling anti-Black insults at a Black female student. The video also appears to show Ms. Rosing attempting to swing at the Black student, before the student and another woman were able to restrain her.

The Black student said in a TikTok video afterward that Ms. Rosing bit her in the arm, punched her in the face and kicked her in the stomach. Another woman who tried to help the student was also bit by Ms. Rosing, according to the student.

The incident came about because Ms. Rosing had entered a dorm building that she didn’t live in and was visibly drunk.

A lawyer for Ms. Rosing told CNN on Tuesday that she is “very embarrassed, very remorseful, very humiliated” by the incident.

