Workers at publishing house HarperCollins went on indefinite strike Thursday, demanding higher wages. Around 250 workers in editorial, publicity, marketing, sales, legal and design are represented by the HarperCollins union.

Negotiations for a new contract between the company and employees represented by United Auto Workers Local 2110 began last December. Workers have been without a union contract since April.

As such, the HarperCollins Union voted to authorize a new strike on Oct. 17, with the deadline being Thursday. The strikers demand a raise in the minimum starting salary at HarperCollins from $45,000 to $50,000, according to the New York Times.

“We have been bargaining for 11 months toward an agreement that would make HarperCollins a more accessible, equitable and just workplace. Once again, the members voted to authorize a strike because the company refuses to agree to a fair contract,” said Laura Harshberger, HarperCollins‘ union chairwoman, in an October release announcing the strike vote.

HarperCollins, having rejected the prospect of further bargaining sessions, has contingency plans to continue operation during the strike.

“We are disappointed an agreement has not been reached and will continue to negotiate in good faith,” a HarperCollins spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

UAW Local 2110 President Olga Brudastova sounded like the strike will end soon for the New York company.

“We are confident that the denial will not last long, because our members make the company function on every level and are essential to the work of every department,” Ms. Brudastova told Publishers Weekly.

