A fuel fire at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground planes for hours on Friday, preventing both arrivals and departures.

After the fuel pump fire was extinguished, the pump was shut off and safety inspections were performed, the FAA allowed flights beginning around 1:40 p.m. EST.

“The airlines’ fuel contractor has restored operations at their facility, and they are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft. It will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal. Travelers should continue to check with their airline for flight updates,” the airport tweeted.

Almost 700 flights into and out of the airport were delayed, while 86 were canceled because of the fire as well as storms in the area, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The airport is a hub for American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, and American Airlines had the most cancellations and delays among the facility’s carriers.

“We are aware of a brief fire at the DFW Airport fuel facility this morning, which caused a temporary outage in fuel activity. The issue has been resolved and our team is working to minimize disruptions to our operation and customers,” American Airlines spokesperson Gianna Urgo told the Dallas Morning News.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.