Rep. Lauren Boebert blamed her close race on an increased enthusiasm among Democrats for the incumbent governor and senator on the Colorado ticket.

Mrs. Boebert, who led Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by over 1,100 votes as late as Friday morning, said she was confident in winning amid a vote shift for Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet.

“Polis and Bennet definitely carried the ticket for the Democratic Party,” Mrs. Boebert told reporters Thursday. “I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there, but there was a lot of shifting of the vote there.”

The Colorado Republican has been in an unexpectedly tight race against Mr. Frisch, seeing a difference of just about 60 votes earlier this week while ballots were being counted.

Colorado election rules will enforce an automatic recount if the contest is separated by less than one-half of 1%. Candidates can also pay for a recount.

The Boebert-Frisch race is in the 3rd District, a rural area running from the Western Slope to Southern Colorado.

Mrs. Boebert is a firebrand freshman in Congress. She’s a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump and a strong advocate for the Second Amendment.

Mr. Frisch is a former Aspen City Council member who ran as a moderate.

