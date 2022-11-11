Departing Rep. Liz Cheney says the midterm elections results were a vote for “Team Normal” and a rejection of the “toxicity” of former President Donald Trump.

“I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal, and we have a huge amount of work to do,” Ms. Cheney, Wyoming Republican, said at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit on antisemitism and hate. “I think that you saw in really important races around the country people coming together to say we believe in democracy. We believe in standing up for the Constitution, and for the Republic. And a real rejection of the toxicity, and the hate, and vitriol, and of Donald Trump.”

Mr. Trump is facing criticism from some in the GOP ranks after his hand-picked candidates, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, fell short in key races. The ex-president is fuming on social media, saying the losses weren’t his fault and that candidates could have performed better.

Ms. Cheney is a frequent critic of Mr. Trump. Her vote to impeach Mr. Trump and her role on the House Jan. 6 committee fueled her loss in the Wyoming GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate this year.

Despite her personal setback, she remains active in condemning Mr. Trump and pushing candidates and lawmakers from both parties who oppose Mr. Trump. She also cross party lines and campaigned for two centrist Democrats — Reps. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia — who both won their races.

“We absolutely have policy disagreements, but we recognize that there’s something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law,” Ms. Cheney said. “And that in order to defeat the anti-democratic forces at work in our country today, it’s going to require a level of bipartisanship that you might not have seen otherwise.”

