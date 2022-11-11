Rep. David Trone will stay in Congress, eking out a victory for Democrats in Maryland after facing a closer-than-expected race against Republican Neil Parrott.

Mr. Trone, who will serve a third term, won by 50.2% to 49.8%. Maryland’s 6th District includes Gaithersburg and all of Frederick County, which has become a purple district.

Mr. Parrott conceded on Friday, calling Mr. Trone to congratulate him.

Mr. Trone ran his campaign on fiscal responsibility and holding gas companies accountable for high fuel costs, as well as advocating for more mental health services.

He is the owner of Total Wine & More, the largest wine retailer in the nation, with more than 220 stores in 27 states.

Mr. Parrot ran on reducing taxes and reducing spending in Congress, as well as other traditional conservative stances.

