All national parks are having their entrance fee waived on Veterans Day Friday, the last fee-free day of the year from the National Park Service.

Most national parks are free year-round, but the Veterans Day special applies to the roughly 110 parks that normally charge for entry. Fees for in-park services like camping, boating and tours still apply.

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a 2021 NPS release announcing the five fee-free days in 2022.

Veterans have an opportunity to visit for free even after their eponymous day.

Starting Friday, current U.S. military members and their dependents, U.S. veterans and Gold Star families can sign up for the Interagency Military Lifetime Pass, which gives them free entry to national parks for life.

“We have a sacred obligation to America’s veterans. This new lifetime pass is a small demonstration of our nation’s gratitude and support for those who have selflessly served in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a release.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.