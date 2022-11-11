Former President Donald Trump hurled a schoolyard taunt Friday at another potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, saying Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese.”

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “But he knows that, and admits it.”

Mr. Youngkin’s second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, said Thursday that she could no longer support Mr. Trump after the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections this week. She said it was time for Republicans to “move on” from Mr. Trump, who is expected to announce another White House bid next week.

Mr. Trump trained his fire on Mr. Youngkin, who is frequently mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The former president said Mr. Youngkin is “having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia - But he’ll get it done!”

“I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him - or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” Mr. Trump said.

It was the second time this week that Mr. Trump went after a potential 2024 GOP rival. He blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and saying his political career was dead until Mr. Trump endorsed him in 2017.

