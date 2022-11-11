JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said his planned announcement that will likely launch his 2024 White House bid will go on next week, despite urging from his political allies to postpone it until control of the U.S. Senate is determined.

Mr. Trump’s “special announcement” is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

He’s expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid. If he does, it will defy advice from many of his advisers and former aides, who want Mr. Trump to wait until the Georgia Senate runoff is over.

The Georgia race is a toss-up between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The winner is likely to determine which party controls the majority of the now evenly divided Senate.

Mr. Trump’s announcement could make it harder for Mr. Walker to win, some Republicans fear, and they want the focus to be on winning the race.

“Republican energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt, and that could go straight through the state of Georgia,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump may be hoping to clear the GOP primary field by getting in early.

He has begun lashing out at possible rivals, issuing a diatribe Thursday about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday morning. Mr. Trump took credit for their victories. As for the Florida governor, the former president claimed he sent federal law enforcement to stop ballot counting in the 2018 race, providing Mr. DeSantis with a narrow victory.

