President Biden on Saturday stressed the importance of the United States’ partnership with Southeast Asian countries, saying the partnership is necessary to “tackle the biggest issues of our time.”

Mr. Biden’s remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia were aimed at emphasizing the United States’ commitment to a region where China increasingly seeks to expand its economic and military influence. China’s President Xi Jinping was also attending the summit of the 10-nation bloc.

Earlier Saturday Mr. Biden met with Hun Sen, the prime minister of Cambodia. He also attended a gala dinner and met with other Southeast Asia leaders for the traditional “family photo.” Mr. Biden is only the second U.S. president to visit Cambodia, which is being ardently wooed by both Washington and Beijing.

The events provided an opportunity for Mr. Biden to lay the groundwork with other Asian leaders, who are largely U.S. allies, ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Mr. Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

In his remarks at the summit, Mr. Biden underscored the importance of the US-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, saying his trip was a “testament to the importance the United States places in our relationship with ASEAN and our commitment to ASEAN’s centrality.”

“ASEAN is the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy. And we continue to strengthen our commitment to work in lockstep with an empowered, unified ASEAN,” the president added.

Mr. Biden called the partnership “another critical step,” that “will tackle the biggest issues of our time, from climate health security, defend against the significant threats to rule-based order and to threats to the rule of law and to build an Indo-Pacific that’s free and open and stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.”

The president also noted that in his most recent budget request, he sought $850 million in assistance for the region.

Mr. Biden next heads to Bali for three days for the G-20 summit. During that trip, Mr. Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart in a bid to lower tensions between the two nations.

Speaking with reporters Friday night, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the conversations Mr. Biden is having in Cambodia will influence his meeting with Mr. Xi.

“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is preview what he intends to do and also ask the leaders of [South Korea] and Japan, ‘What would you like me to raise? What do you want me to go in with?’” Mr. Sullivan said.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.