DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said they “expect over one hundred additional counts against Burrell as this case continues to unfold,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Burrell is being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Burrell is accused of facilitating a massive dog fighting operation at his Dallas home and breeding the dogs, officials said. During the investigation, detectives said they found 106 dogs tied to various objects with large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars.

“Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs,” the sheriff’s office said. “The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the deputies and detectives that were on the scene.”

Some dogs were left outside with little to no shelter for days, authorities said. Other dogs were kept in the basement of the home, where detectives said the smell of urine and feces was so strong they had to wear protective equipment to safely enter the home and rescue the animals.

Authorities said the animals were also not being cared for on a regular basis or being vaccinated by a veterinarian.

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs,” officials said.

All the dogs were placed at various rescue facilities, where they can begin their rehabilitation.

“I am thankful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said.