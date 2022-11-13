Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit to remove his culpability for the 2021 movie-set shooting in New Mexico, where the actor/producer accidentally killed one person after firing a prop gun loaded with live ammunition.

Mr. Baldwin’s cross-complaint, filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses multiple people of negligence that led to his firing the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of “Rust,” according to Law & Crime.

Those listed in the lawsuit include armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenney and property master Sarah Zachry, according to Law & Crime.

“These cross-defendants are professionals who owed a duty to those on set, including Baldwin, to keep the set safe,” the complaint says. “Everyone on set, including Baldwin, expected and trusted them to do so. Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold cross-defendants accountable for their misconduct.”

Mr. Baldwin is seeking some of the money that script supervisor Mamie Mitchell may be awarded from those same four defendants in her own lawsuit over the shooting. He is also seeking indemnification from each of the four if the lawsuit succeeds.

But Ms. Mitchell’s lawsuit lists Mr. Baldwin as the lead defendant and accuses the actor of intentionally firing the gun.

“Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the Armorer do so,” the lawsuit alleges, according to Law & Crime. “His behavior and that of the Producers on “Rust” were intentional acts and/or omissions, without any just cause or excuse and with utter disregard of the consequences of said acts and/or omissions.”

The actor has maintained that he thought the gun was safe and didn’t pull the trigger, but an FBI forensics report determined that the gun couldn’t have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator said the shooting was an accident. Prosecutors are still reviewing the shooting to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

