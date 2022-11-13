Former President Donald Trump directed his ire Sunday at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fresh off the news that Democrats would maintain their razor-thin majority of the chamber.

Mr. Trump blamed the Kentucky Republican for the poor performance of Trump-endorsed candidates, saying Mr. McConnell should have directed more cash to boost their campaigns.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing [Arizona Senate GOP nominee] Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake.”

Mr. Trump went on to repeat an attack against Elaine Chao, Mr. McConnell’s wife and his former transportation secretary.

“He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Many Republicans and other conservative figures have pointed the finger at Mr. Trump for costing them the majority by backing flawed candidates as the party grapples with how best to move forward.

