Former Vice President Mike Pence has emerged as a new political entity with updated branding and some significant media coverage — this of course, from a media that detests Mr. Pence’s old boss. In their world, good Pence press equates to a form of Trump bashing — a complicated matter to discuss another time.

What we see now is Mr. Pence with a weighty, 560-page new book arriving Tuesday called “So Help Me God” — an excellent and effective title which he soon will promote with an appearance at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Museum. The publisher is Simon Schuster — home to a wide range of significant political authors, from Hillary Clinton to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Mr. Pence also wrote a much-quoted op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled “My Last Days with Donald Trump” which offered negative tidbits about the former president — always a crowd-pleaser with the press.

The op-ed and book have earned considerable; coverage in the mainstream news and Mr. Pence is set for serious broadcast interviews.

CBS News reveals, for example, that the network will showcase the former vice president on “Face the Nation” on its upcoming Sunday broadcast— but will tease clips from the interview on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, here are a few headlines from the last 48 hours courtesy of the newly arrived Pence press: “New phase for Trump-Pence rivalry” (CNN); “Trump told Mike Pence that people are ‘gonna hate your guts’ and ‘think you’re stupid’ if he opposed plans to reject the 2020 vote” (Business Insider).

TIME TO ‘MOVE FORWARD’

There is still a lot of mumbling and rumbling about the big-picture outcome of the midterm elections. There are also those who urge Republicans to study that outcome, learn from it and move along.

For one thing, don’t obsess over who is at fault in the Republican Party for less than sterling results.

“Who to blame? This is a mistake and at the very least an oversimplification of reality. Something went wrong — hey, lots went wrong. The red wave fizzled. There were plenty of mistakes made at every level. Some state parties had no absentee voter chase programs or early voter programs, when voting now starts some 30 days before election day in many cases,” wrote Saul Anuzis, former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, in an essay for Saulsnews.com, a news and commentary site.

“Some primaries divided the party and our base, and party unity and bringing folks together was replaced with calls for loyalty pledges and accusations of those who don’t agree with you as RINOS,” he continued.

That acronym stands for “Republican in Name Only,” by the way.

“Win, lose or draw — any good and competent organization should assess their successes and failures after a campaign. We need to learn from both and then pull the party together to move forward, not attack or ban people that one disagrees with. There will always be time for those who want to play the loyalty game,” Mr. Anuzis continued.

He also shared what he described as “one of earliest pieces of advice I received from a leading politico in my college days.”

What was that advice?

The aforementioned politico said this: “Always forgive. We need to win — but never forget.”

The advice could be classic, perhaps.

“This is a political reality that rings true more today than ever,” Mr. Anuzis advised.

THE REALITY CHECK

“You aren’t alone if your paycheck is not going far these days and you can’t save at the end of the month. You’ll be glad to know that two-thirds of your fellow citizens are just like you,” advises the TippinSights editorial board, associated with the TIPP poll.

“As the protracted Bidenflation takes its toll, Americans can barely make ends meet. The latest Golden/TIPP survey of 1,359 U.S. adults shows that one-third live paycheck to paycheck. TIPP studied 36 demographic groups for this report. Of the 36 groups, over 50% of 34 were living paycheck to paycheck, making the phenomenon the “norm,” the board said in an in-depth analysis of the latest TIPP poll, conducted Nov. 2-4.

“While living paycheck to paycheck, Americans cannot save for a rainy day. Over a quarter (26%) have $0 in savings. Another 21% have under $1,000. Thus, nearly one-half (47%) have under $1,000 put away to meet emergencies. The overall savings average for all Americans who participated in the survey is $929,” the analysis noted.

President Biden recently claimed the U.S. economy was in a “position of strength” and that his economic plan “is showing results.”

The TIPP folks beg to differ.

“A position of strength? What a jaw-dropping statement. Mr. President, Bidenomics is an utter failure. The nation’s debt is over $31 trillion. For Americans, paycheck to paycheck is the norm, and over a quarter don’t have a dime for an emergency. Like your media friends, your chest beating shows how you live in an alternate universe,” their analysis concluded.

ONE MORE ELECTION ITEM

As the midterm election season rattles to a close, here’s some advice from William Sullivan, a columnist for America Thinker.com.

“Abolish ‘voting season’ and bring back Election Day,” he wrote in a column published Sunday which cited mail-in and absentee voting or early voting as factors in this trend.

“Our inability to know the results of elections on Election Night should be intolerable. And the Democrats’ and media’s expectation that we are to suddenly believe that the mass proliferation of mail-in voting, long known by both political parties to be the most dangerous avenue toward concealable electoral fraud, is suddenly the safest way an election can be conducted? That should not only be insulting, but infuriating,” Mr. Sullivan said.

“The only way to restore faith in American elections is to cast ‘vote-by-mail’ into the dustbin of failed American experiments, and to once again make the collective civic engagement of Election Day the national norm,” he concluded.

POLL DU JOUR

• 46% of U.S. adults say the U.S. was “better off two years ago” than it is now;

• 20% overall say the country is “better off now.”

• 20% overall say the country is “about the same” now as it was two years ago.

• 14% overall are not sure about the issue; 4% of Republicans,

Source: A YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-11.

