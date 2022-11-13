House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday dodged questions about whether she would keep her promise to step away from a leadership position in the next Congress.

As part of a deal struck with party members who opposed her speakership bid in 2018, the California Democrat vowed to hold a leadership post only for the next two terms.

“Right now, I’m not making any comments until this election is finished and we have a little bit more time to go. I wish it were faster, but it isn’t,” Mrs. Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” she added that “any decision to run is about family and also my colleagues.”

Mrs. Pelosi previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the violent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, will impact her decision going forward.

