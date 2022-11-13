Rep. Jim Banks, who is vying to be House Republicans’ next majority whip, defended Donald Trump on Sunday in the wake of the party’s poor midterm results but declined to endorse another White House run by the former president.

The Indiana Republican came to Mr. Trump’s defense by saying he “wasn’t on the ballot” this election, as the ex-president prepares to announce his 2024 presidential candidacy on Tuesday.

“I believe that Donald Trump was a very effective president for our country. I believe he could be a very effective present for our country again,” Mr. Banks said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’ll save my endorsement for another place and time for the 2024 race. I’m focused wholly on what happened on Tuesday and how our party moves forward on Capitol Hill.”

Democrats retained control of the Senate while Republicans are likely to have just a slim majority in the House, leaving many Republicans and conservative figured to say Mr. Trump’s involvement in the midterms was a drag on them at the ballot box.

Mr. Banks declined to pin blame on Mr. Trump.

“Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country,” he said.

