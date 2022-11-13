Sen. Ron Johnson charged President Biden with being “highly compromised” by his family’s past ties to Chinese business dealings ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s scheduled testimony to a Senate committee this week.

The Wisconsin Republican and ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he plans to press Mr. Wray on the Justice Department probe into Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, when he testifies to the panel.

“It’s obvious that President Biden is highly compromised because of Hunter Biden’s money — influence peddling,” Mr. Johnson said. “The FBI has known about this probably going back to 2014, 2015, when you had prosecutions or investigations of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner. This corruption has been going back quite a few years. It needs to be fully exposed.”

His remarks came one day before Mr. Biden’s scheduled Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Indonesia, where he is expected to bring up a host of foreign policy issues with the foreign adversary.

Republicans, including Mr. Johnson, have long accused the FBI of becoming politicized and failing to properly investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China amid accusations of criminal pay-to-play business deals.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.