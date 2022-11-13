Sen. Ron Johnson criticized top Senate Republicans Sunday in the wake of the party failing to retake control of the chamber and suggested the conference should elect different members to leadership posts.

The Wisconsin Republican, who narrowly won reelection against his Democratic challenger, blamed leadership for sowing “dysfunction” by failing to have a unified message and working with Democrats at times to pass bipartisan legislation.

“We need to do a real assessment of what went wrong. The last two years, we had … a number of our colleagues join Democrats spending like drunken sailors,” he said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “That obviously was not a winning message or a winning agenda. That was a losing message, a losing agenda. And we need to discuss that internally. We need to have thorough discussions internally.”

Mr. Johnson is among a small but vocal chorus of GOP senators who want next week’s internal leadership elections to be delayed amid questions about whether Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, should remain at the helm as GOP leader.

“We need a different governing model for our conference that’s far more collaborative, that is more businesslike,” he said. “As a businessperson, you come into the dysfunction that is not only Washington, D.C., and Congress, but our conference. We don’t discuss numbers. We don’t have an organized format for laying out how we should come down and how we should set an agenda on some of these major issues.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.