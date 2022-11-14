The Air Force and Space Force are offering an incentive for personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccination booster — a day off from work.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, Airmen and Guardians are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination booster as soon as possible,” the Air Force said in a statement.

The Air Force is authorizing a one-day special pass for troops who receive the COVID-19 booster that was released in September. Their commanders can sign off on the pass as long as the booster is administered by Dec. 1, officials said.

“For service members, timing of the one-day pass will be consistent with mission needs,” the Air Force said. “Members must present documentation and commanders may award the special pass retroactively to those members who have already received a booster.”

Civilian Air Force employees who receive the booster during the duty day are authorized up to four hours of administrative leave. They can be granted up to two days of administrative leave to recover from any adverse reaction to the vaccination, officials said.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.