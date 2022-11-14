Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona is reportedly preparing to challenge House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker in this week’s party leadership elections.

Mr. Biggs, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, could not be immediately reached for comment about a leadership bid, which was first reported by CNN.

His reported bid apparently is intended to show that Mr. McCarthy cannot secure 218 floor votes for House speaker without support from Freedom Caucus members and others.

House leadership elections are scheduled for Tuesday, but Freedom Caucus members are calling for a delay so their full conference can participate after all House races have been called.

Another goal of the challenge against Mr. McCarthy may be to gain concessions from him on what will be included in the new House rules.

Freedom Caucus members in September sent Mr. McCarthy a letter that included several demands, including restoring a rule to allow any member to request a vote to oust the speaker and eliminating the automatic suspension of the debt ceiling without a standalone vote when the House adopts a budget resolution.

Freedom Caucus members also want to prohibit omnibus spending packages.

This is only a partial list. Mr. McCarthy has not responded to the letter, according to Rep. Bob Good of Virginia.

Several GOP lawmakers in the conservative caucus want Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to run for speaker, but he has already endorsed Mr. McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy, of California, will likely win the internal House GOP election Tuesday by a simple majority vote.

House Republican leadership candidates are expected to pitch themselves to their fellow lawmakers Monday at a candidate forum on Capitol Hill, despite uncalled races that leave the majority of the lower chamber in question.

Additionally, GOP lawmakers will vote on a rules package Wednesday for the next Congress.

