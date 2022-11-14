President Biden on Monday reassured the world that he doesn’t see an “imminent attempt” from Beijing to invade Taiwan following a nearly three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Mr. Biden said he had an “open and candid” conversation with Mr. Xi about a range of topics, including Beijing’s human rights record, the war in Ukraine and combating climate change.

“I don’t think there is any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan. I made it clear that the U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed at all,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Bali, Indonesia shortly after his closed-door talk with his Chinese counterpart.

The meeting marked the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the globe’s two economic superpowers since Mr. Biden took office. Mr. Biden had met with Mr. Xi while he was vice president under President Obama.

Beijing has insisted that Taiwan is part of its territory and is determined to achieve a “peaceful reunification.” Last month, Mr. Xi vowed that China will “never commit to abandoning the use of force” to achieve that goal, adding that he would “take all necessary measures” to do so.

Chinese officials have complained that U.S. arms shipments and high-profile contacts such as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island in August have upset longstanding diplomatic understandings on U.S. relations with the island democracy. Mr. Xi in a statement after the meeting called the Taiwan issue the “first red line” in U.S.-China relations.

Mr. Biden emphasized that he made it clear to Mr. Xi that the U.S. policy towards Taiwan has not changed, despite saying four times ahead of the talks that the U.S. would defend the island if Beijing were to attack the self-governing island

“I made it clear that we want to see cross-strait issues peacefully resolved, so it never has to come to that,” Mr. Biden said about the possibility of a conflict over Taiwan. “I’m convinced that he understood exactly what I was saying.

A White House readout of the meeting said Mr. Biden underscored that the United States opposes any change in the status quo by either side when it comes to Taiwan, and the president denied Washington was abandoning the “One China” policy that has governed relations in the standoff dating back to the early years after World War II.

Taiwan has been a sore subject in the increasingly tense relationship between Washington and Beijing. It was expected to be one of the more contentious points of discussion during the meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi.

Mr. Biden “raised U.S. objections to the People’s Republic of China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, and jeopardize global prosperity,” the readout said.

Under the “One China” policy, the U.S. acknowledges Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China, even though the United States maintains informal diplomatic relations and substantial defense ties with the island democracy — and does not technically recognize Chinese sovereignty over it.

Weeks ahead of Mrs. Pelosi’s trip, Chinese officials began warning the U.S. that it was “playing with fire” if she visited the island. In retaliation for the August trip, China halted its relations with the U.S. on a range of issues, including climate change and military ties.

China viewed the August trip, the first by a House speaker in 25 years, as support for Taiwan’s independence.

Mr. Biden’s repeated public statements that U.S. troops would defend the island if China invades it, has further eroded tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Although the White House has continually walked back Mr. Biden’s remarks, Beijing reacted with outrage, vowing that any attempt to interfere in Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

China’s official press on Monday said Mr. Xi made the point in the meeting that U.S.-China relations had gotten “off track” and both sides needed to do more to restore a relationship of cooperation over confrontation.

“The current situation of China-U.S. relations does not conform to the interests of the two countries and their peoples, nor does it conform to the expectations of the international community,” according to the Chinese readout of Mr. Xi’s remarks.

There appeared to be some progress on less contentious issues, including a thaw in the freeze on bilateral contacts in the wake of Mrs. Pelosi’s visit. The White House statement said the two leaders agreed to “empower key senior officials” to move forward in areas of potential cooperation, including tackling climate change, and maintaining global financial, health and food stability.

