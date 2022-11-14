Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer moved Monday for a floor vote later this week on bipartisan legislation to codify the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage rights into law following a months-long impasse.

The New York Democrat teed up a procedural vote for Wednesday that will require 60 votes to advance to final passage as early as this week.

The bill is expected to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold after a bipartisan group spearheading the legislation announced they had an agreement on protecting nonprofit religious groups that oppose performing same-sex marriage services. Those lead senators include Democrats Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

The bill would exclude protections for polygamous marriage, or those who have more than one spouse.

“Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality,” the group of senators said in a statement.

